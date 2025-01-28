The Bank of Japan is likely to wait until the summer before it next raises interest rates, according to a survey of economists.

Some 56% of 45 BOJ watchers expect the next hike to come in July, according to the poll conducted Monday, following the central bank’s decision Friday to bring rates up to the highest level since 2008. September is the second favorite timing with 18% predicting it, while 9% said it would be in June.

Gov. Kazuo Ueda oversaw his third rate hike last week with a pledge to raise rates further if the BOJ’s economic outlook is realized. The central bank is likely to pause a while before bringing the rate up to 0.75%, the highest rate since 1995, the survey showed.