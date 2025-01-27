Nissan Motor plans to repair its flailing business without closing factories, according to people familiar with the matter, as it looks to streamline its finances before a capital tie-up with Honda Motor.

Nissan will instead focus on reducing and consolidating existing production lines both in Japan and overseas to cut costs, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Employee work shifts may also be trimmed, the people said.

Previously announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce production capacity by 20% are making progress, they added.