Meta Platforms will show advertising on social network Threads for the first time, opening up a new revenue stream for the company and increasing competition for Elon Musk’s X.

The ads will come from a "handful of brands” and appear only in the U.S. and Japan to start, according to a post Friday from Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, who called the move a "test.”

Meta will be "closely monitoring this test before scaling it more broadly, with the goal of getting ads on Threads to a place where they are as interesting as organic content,” Mosseri wrote on the platform.