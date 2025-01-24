Mitsubishi Motors won’t be a part of Honda and Nissan’s plans to combine their companies under a holding company, the Yomiuri Shimbun has reported.

The smaller carmaker, which is partly owned by Nissan, will instead focus on strengthening its market share in Southeast Asia, according to the newspaper.

Mitsubishi Motors hasn’t made any announcements and is considering all options, a spokesperson for the company said Friday, adding that any communications would be made at the appropriate time.