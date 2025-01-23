The Bank of Japan will raise rates on Friday, according to a report by Jiji Press that didn’t cite sources.

If the central bank does, in fact, raise its short-term policy rate at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Friday, it would be in line with the consensus among market participants and economists.

The move would also mark its first rate hike since July last year, when the BOJ increased rates to 0.25%.

The outlook has been somewhat clouded by questions surrounding the first days of U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, but markets seem to be quite stable so far, which is one of the major conditions for the BOJ to make a move.