Amid the global cocoa shortage, department stores in Japan are focusing more on unorthodox items, even curry, rather than chocolate candies to meet Valentine's Day customer demand this year.

Giving chocolates to express love or gratitude is a Feb. 14 norm. But according to a pastry shop owner, the total costs for chocolate products, including those for packing materials, "have doubled."

To overcome the challenge, department stores are diversifying Valentine's Day treat lineups.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, Matsuya's Ginza store in Tokyo's Chuo Ward will offer "Mole Sauce Curry" featuring chocolate roux mixed with Mexico's traditional mole sauce and steamed cacao bean rice. The dish, priced at ¥1,430, will be cooked and served at the store.

Takashimaya is doubling its range of baked goods with chocolate, including "Sable au Chocolat" cookies and rose-shaped madeleines with chocolate on top from famous Spanish chocolate shop Cacao Sampaka.

Sogo & Seibu is preparing a full lineup of cookies and Basque cheesecakes using cocoa powder, while Tobu Department Store's flagship Ikebukuro store in the capital's Toshima Ward is focusing on freeze-dried fruits soaked in liquid chocolate and heart-shaped cookies.

According to a survey by the Matsuya Ginza store, customers plan to spend ¥14,868 in total per person on Valentine's Day chocolates this year, up only slightly from the previous year. But when it comes to gifts people buy for themselves, the average chocolate budget jumps 2.4 times to ¥9,277.

Anticipating strong "self-reward" demand, department stores will also offer premium chocolate products made by famous overseas pastry chefs in the upcoming shopping season.