SoftBank Group, OpenAI and Oracle are forming a half-a-trillion dollar venture in the United States that will develop artificial intelligence infrastructure with warp-speed-type support from the U.S. government.

SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son will be the chairman of Stargate, the new company being formed, while SoftBank will be responsible for financial management of the venture.

Arm Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed subsidiary of SoftBank, will provide chip technology. Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle will also be key vendors.