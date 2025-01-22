Saturday night gave hundreds of millions of Americans a taste of what life without TikTok would look like, and at least one brand decided to keep the experiment going.

Jolie Skin, which was previously spending about $150,000 a month on TikTok ads, is planning to pause its paid campaigns on the app temporarily, according to Founder and CEO Ryan Babenzien.

Jolie, which makes water-purifying shower heads that are marketed as protecting skin and hair, is analyzing its advertising spend on the platform. Since Saturday night, traffic to the company’s website is down about 24%, but revenue is up 3%, according to Babenzien, who says he’s still looking into where the sales came from.