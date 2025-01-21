The Japan Federation of Service and Tourism Industries Workers' Unions plans to demand a record pay hike of 6% including regular raises in this year's shuntō spring wage negotiations.

The plan, announced Monday, was adopted at a central committee meeting Friday.

Amid severe labor shortages, the federation will emphasize the importance of improving working conditions to secure a medium-term annual salary target of ¥5.5 million for industry workers age 35.

For contract employees and part-timers, the federation aims to raise their average wages by 6%.

In addition, the organization will call on companies to create manuals and set up consultation desks for employees as measures against abuse of workers by customers.

The federation has about 200 member unions with 40,000 workers in total.