The International Monetary Fund on Friday kept its economic growth outlook for Japan for 2025 and 2026 unchanged from its previous October projection at 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global growth, meanwhile, is expected to increase slightly this year while remaining stuck below its pre-pandemic average, the IMF said, flagging the growing economic divide between the United States and European countries.

In an update to its flagship World Economic Outlook report, the IMF said it expects global growth to hit 3.3% this year, up 0.1 percentage point from its previous forecast in October, and to remain at 3.3% in 2026.