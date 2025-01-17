TikTok's fortunes took a positive turn on Thursday as a growing number of U.S. officials said its Chinese owner should have more time to sell that app and stop it from being banned ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Trump's incoming national security adviser said the new Republican administration will keep the social media app used by 170 million Americans alive in the U.S. if there is a viable deal and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden to extend by 90 days a looming deadline to shut it down on Sunday.

A law passed in April mandates TikTok's owner, ByteDance, divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Sunday to a non-Chinese buyer, or be banned on national security concerns.