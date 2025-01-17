Nintendo is betting on the 2025 release of a bigger, better version of its blockbuster Switch console to keep up the success of the third best-selling games machine of all time.

But the Japanese giant is keeping players waiting for full details of the Nintendo Switch 2, showing off the console's appearance in a slick video Thursday but delaying any detailed information until an April 2 livestream.

In the just over two-minute video, Nintendo showed off a console that looks similar to the original hybrid Switch, which can be handheld or connected to a TV screen.