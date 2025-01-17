Bonuses paid by major Japanese companies in winter 2024 averaged ¥891,460, rewriting an all-time high for the first time in five years, the labor ministry said Friday.

The average figure of winter bonuses agreed on by labor unions and employers stood 4.93% higher than a year earlier, reflecting the biggest pay hikes in 33 years achieved through spring wage negotiations, a ministry official said.

The average went up year on year in 18 of 21 industry sectors. In particular, it jumped 22.99% in the machinery industry and 13.02% in the service sector.

On the other hand, workers at food and tobacco companies were paid 16.76% less on average and those at financial firms, including insurers, 7.77% less.

The ministry analyzed available data from a total of 324 companies each with capital of at least ¥1 billion and a labor union having 1,000 or more members.