Convenience store chains Lawson and FamilyMart enjoyed net profit increases in the March-November 2024 period, while Seven & I Holdings, the operator of the industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan, suffered a sharp deterioration in its bottom line, according to their latest earnings reports.

Lawson logged a record third-quarter net profit of ¥52.4 billion, up 14.4% from a year earlier, thanks to robust sales of "Karaage-kun" fried chicken and other products under its own brand. A sales campaign with telecommunications carrier KDDI, which holds a 50% stake in Lawson, also contributed to the profit growth.

FamilyMart's operating revenue inched down as the number of directly operated stores dropped. But its net profit went up 62.4% to ¥80 billion because of special profit from a realignment of Chinese operations.

In a stark contrast, Seven & I saw group net profit tumble 65.1% to ¥63.6 billion, due to its slumping U.S. business and failure to promptly meet demand from increasing budget-minded convenience store customers.

"We were slow in responding to changing consumer behavior," said Yoshimichi Maruyama, Seven & I managing executive officer.

But he also noted that the firm's domestic performance is recovering thanks to an expansion of low-priced items.