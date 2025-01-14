The White House has unveiled sweeping new limits on the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips by Nvidia and its peers, leaving the Trump administration to decide how and whether to implement curbs that have encountered fierce industry opposition.

The rules, which are set to take effect in one year, establish caps on the amount of computing power that can be sold to most countries. Businesses in those places can bypass national limits by agreeing to a set of security and human rights standards, U.S. officials said Sunday.

Companies will have a 120-day comment period — which is exceptionally long — to give the Trump administration time to get settled in and make changes to the rule after consulting with industry and other countries, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters ahead of the release.