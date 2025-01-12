Japanese snack manufacturers are trying to keep things fresh for loyal fans of their long-selling products, including through related merchandise and events.

Despite the risk that drastic revamps of such products will disappoint fans, an official at a major maker said, "We still need to keep creating a buzz."

In March, Meiji released 3,500 units of wireless earbuds that resemble its iconic Kinoko no Yama chocolate snack, which has been around since 1975. Despite the not-so-cheap price tag of ¥29,800, the limited-edition product sold out within about 10 minutes of its release.