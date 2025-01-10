Japan will look at the "economic security" aspects of any foreign acquisition of 7-Eleven, a government minister said as Canada's Couche-Tard pursues a takeover of the world's largest convenience store chain.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which owns the Circle K brand, wants to buy the store owner's parent Seven & I, but the Japanese firm last year rejected an initial offer worth nearly $40 billion.

That led the Canadian company to make a revised bid reportedly 20% higher.