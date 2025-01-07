The Fair Trade Commission issued administrative guidance to Japan Post in June last year for violating the subcontract law in relation to its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service, people familiar with the matter have said.



An investigation conducted by the antitrust watchdog in 2023 and 2024 found that a post office in the Kanto region collected penalty fees from subcontractors without giving them a sufficient explanation, the people said Monday.

The post office collected ¥5,000 to ¥30,000 in penalty fees for failed deliveries and ¥100,000 for complaints about cigarette odors, the people said.