TikTok has long known that its popular video livestreams encourage sexual content, including streams exploiting and "grooming" minors, according to a lawsuit by the state of Utah that was unredacted on Friday.

TikTok also discovered through an internal investigation that the feature, called TikTok Live, has facilitated money laundering and allowed users to sell drugs and fund terrorism, the lawsuit alleges.

A bipartisan group of attorneys general from more than a dozen states sued TikTok last fall, accusing the app of financially and psychologically harming minors. Utah also sued TikTok on similar grounds in June. Several of those lawsuits — including those from Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky and the District of Columbia — focused on TikTok Live. The suits cited investigative reporting from Forbes that found adult men have regularly used the livestreams to coax teen girls to perform racy, sometimes sexual acts in exchange for digital "gifts" that can be redeemed for money.