U.S. mayors and others have sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden seeking his approval of Nippon Steel's plan to acquire United States Steel, it was learned Tuesday.

"We are writing to express our strong support for the acquisition of U.S. Steel" by the major Japanese steelmaker, said the joint letter from a total of 20 people including the heads of administrative districts in Pennsylvania and Indiana where U.S. Steel has production and other facilities.

These local communities "overwhelmingly support the vision and commitments that Nippon Steel has introduced to ensure that their jobs are protected and that their local facilities stay open," it also said.