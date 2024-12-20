Sony Group’s long-awaited rise to record highs has emboldened bullish investors and analysts, who see gains extending into 2025 on a robust outlook for video games.

Shares of the PlayStation maker surged over 50% from an August trough to reach an all-time high last week, more than doubling the gain in the Topix. It was the first new peak for the stock since 2000.

Growth in the company’s gaming business, which now generates over a third of total revenue, is seen boosting shares further next year. Anticipation is high for the upcoming launches of in-house games like Ghost of Yotei and Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI.