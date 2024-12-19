Bank of Japan policymakers will debate whether conditions are falling in place to raise interest rates at their final meeting this year, a decision complicated by slowing global growth and uncertainty over U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's policies.

Sources have said the central bank is leaning toward keeping interest rates steady at the two-day meeting concluding on Thursday, as policymakers prefer to spend more time scrutinizing overseas risks and next year's wage outlook.

The final decision will depend on the conviction each board member holds on the likelihood of Japan achieving sustained, wage-driven inflation accompanied by solid domestic demand.