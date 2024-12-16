A contractor hired by Facebook's parent company Meta dismissed threats to content moderators by Ethiopian rebels angered by their work, according to new evidence filed in a case challenging the dismissal of dozens of moderators in Kenya.

Last year 185 content moderators sued Meta and two contractors, saying they had lost their jobs with Sama, a Kenya-based firm contracted to moderate Facebook content, for trying to organize a union.

They said they were then blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors.