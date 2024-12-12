Argentina's monthly inflation rate slowed to 2.4% in November, the lowest in over four years, the official INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday, as locals began to warily hope the worst of a biting economic crisis might be over.

The South American nation, facing a tough austerity drive by libertarian President Javier Milei, saw the monthly figure come in well below forecasts of 2.8% and lower than 2.7% a month earlier. Annualized 12-month inflation slowed to 166% from 193%.

"My sense is that we've already passed the worst. It seems to me the economy hit bottom two months ago," said textile merchant Aram Boyaciyan, adding middle and working-class clients with steady jobs appeared to be "recovering purchasing power."