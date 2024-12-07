U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's crypto policy is taking shape with the announcement of a White House crypto czar and a new securities watchdog, but questions remain over who will drive policy and whether too many cooks could slow down changes.

Trump on Thursday appeared to make good on his campaign pledge to be a "crypto president," announcing he would make former top PayPal executive and crypto evangelist David Sacks "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar." A day earlier, Trump said he would nominate pro-crypto Washington attorney Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While crypto executives cheered the news, saying the pair would end the Biden administration's crypto crackdown and promote innovation, some Washington analysts said the creation of a crypto czar, a new role, sowed ambiguity over who would drive crypto policy and flagged the potential for policy clashes.