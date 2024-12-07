The Asian Development Bank’s incoming president indicated that U.S. policy will be a key focus as he monitors its impact in the region with Donald Trump’s return to the White House looming.

"If the U.S. raises tariffs, cuts taxes, restricts immigration, those policies could have a major impact on Japan and other Asian economies through trade and financial markets,” said Masato Kanda, former vice finance minister for international affairs, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

Kanda is known for spearheading Japan’s currency policy in recent years and its first yen-buying intervention in decades. He will start his role as ADB president in February.