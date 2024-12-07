Japanese logistics giant Nippon Express has said that inappropriate insurance claims were confirmed at some of its business offices over transportation insurance for cargoes.

The offices falsified data and documents related to insurance contracts and claimed insurance money for cargoes without insurance contracts, according to the company's announcement on Friday.

The contracts in question were concluded with Sompo Japan Insurance. Nippon Express is currently scrutinizing the past two years' records, uncovering up to 150 fraudulent claims amounting to ¥8.2 million.

Nippon Express apologized for the fraudulent claims, saying, "They deviate from the concept of nonlife insurance." It plans to continue its investigation through the end of this month to clarify the full extent of the issue and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.

The problem came to light in June during an inspection at a Tokyo office of Nippon Express. Subsequently, similar irregularities were identified at 27 business offices of the company, with some insurance claims surpassing the coverage specified in the contracts.

Nippon Express has refuted allegations of misappropriating insurance funds for personal gain or involvement at an organizational level. It also said that the fraudulent claims were not made at the instruction of the shippers.