Seven & I Holdings is betting it can boost value by hiving off underperforming businesses and focusing on mainstay 7-Eleven stores.
The outcome of its strategy will determine whether it can outmaneuver a $47 billion (¥7 trillion) Canadian takeover bid.
Much depends on the retailer's ability to roll out a new store format in Japan and improve profit margins overseas, analysts and industry insiders say.
