SpaceX made big strides on its path to creating a rocket capable of flying to the moon and Mars, completing a journey to space with its Starship that included catching the vehicle’s booster back at the launchpad using giant mechanical arms.

The successful test underscores the astonishing progress SpaceX is making with its launch capabilities, even as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk garners headlines for tussling with regulators and faces fresh opposition over expansion plans.

The company secured key approvals for its two rocket systems in recent days, while its Starlink satellite-internet business continues its global growth.