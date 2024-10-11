Japan’s largest opposition party just made the Oct. 27 general election more interesting with a surprise policy that could have significant implications for the race and, potentially, for the economy as a whole.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan issued a platform statement Monday that calls for redefining the Bank of Japan’s inflation target to “above 0%” from the current 2%.

Such an adjustment in the target could result in higher interest rates and a stronger yen, which might help households and small businesses while also possibly shaking markets globally as stock prices in Japan fall and as carry trades unwind.