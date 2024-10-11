Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo is working to boost production of its newer-generation cancer therapies that target diseased cells, across Japan, Europe and the United States.

In addition to building new manufacturing facilities, Daiichi Sankyo is also working with external contract manufacturers to expand production of what are known as antibody drug conjugates (ADC), its President and CEO Hiroyuki Okuzawa said in an interview on Friday.

The ADC works like a guided missile that hits cancerous cells while sparing the healthy ones, and it has the potential to replace chemotherapy.

The Japanese drugmaker has emerged as a leader in this line of cancer therapy after partnering with AstraZeneca for a drug called Enhertu — a breakthrough treatment for breast cancer.

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca went on to develop a similar ADC therapy, though results from clinical trial fell short of expectations around extending patients’ lives on a metric called overall survival.

Okuzawa reiterated on Friday that the result still shows a clinically meaningful trend and the companies are sharing data with relevant authorities to discuss potential use in the future.

Meanwhile, Daiichi Sankyo also has a partnership with Merck & Co. over ADC drug development.

While the ADC codeveloped with Merck has proved effective in curbing tumors for some lung cancer patients in late-stage trials, the companies are working to address questions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over its manufacturing.

On Enhertu, Okuzawa said it’s on track to achieve a revenue forecast of over ¥500 billion ($3.4 billion) this fiscal year, thanks to strong demand that comes in part from China.