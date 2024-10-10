Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in September but prices of imported goods slid due to the yen's rebound, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that price pressures from raw material costs were subsiding.

The decline in import costs will likely shift the Bank of Japan's attention to whether a more demand-driven rise in inflation takes hold in the world's fourth-largest economy.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier, BOJ data showed, exceeding a median market forecast for a 2.3% gain.