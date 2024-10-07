The world-beating rally in Chinese stocks is failing to convince many global fund managers and strategists.
Invesco, JPMorgan Asset Management, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, and Nomura Holdings are among those viewing the recent rebound with skepticism and waiting for Beijing to back up its stimulus pledges with real money.
Some are also concerned many stocks are already reaching overvalued levels.
