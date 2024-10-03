SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son sketched out one of the most aggressive timelines for the adoption of artificial intelligence yet, envisioning a near future where the technology would run entire households.

AI will soon be able to monitor the health of family members, call the doctor when needed, do grocery shopping, make reservations, judge optimal investments and tutor young children, Son said in a speech at an annual forum for enterprise clients on Thursday.

He moved up his expectation for when artificial general intelligence — the long-term goal for developers from OpenAI to Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google — would arrive to within the next two to three years.