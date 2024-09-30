A port strike on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf of Mexico will go ahead starting on Tuesday, the International Longshoremen’s Association union said on Sunday, signaling action that could cause delays and snarl supply chains.

"United States Maritime Alliance ... refuses to address a half-century of wage subjugation," the union said in a statement.

The United States Maritime Alliance, known as USMX, represents employers of the East and Gulf Coast longshore industry.