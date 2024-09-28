U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his opposition to Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel hadn't changed despite a decision by his administration to extend a national security review of the proposed tie-up.
"I haven’t changed my mind,” he told reporters, when asked if the extension indicated a change of heart.
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
