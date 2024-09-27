Japanese auto giant Toyota is to end their top-tier Olympics sponsorship, its chairman has said, citing the sporting showpiece's "increasingly political" influence that puts athletes on the back burner.

Toyota struck a 10-year sponsorship deal in 2015 with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But now, with the Paris Games over, the carmaker decided to end the contract, chairman Akio Toyoda said during a podcast episode uploaded Thursday on the firm's own YouTube channel.