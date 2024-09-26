The Seattle factory strike crippling production at Boeing is triggering delays to 737 Max deliveries across Asia, a region that’s already home to some of the biggest order backlogs for the flagship aircraft.

The U.S. manufacturer is due to hand over 981 Max jets to carriers in Asia, led by Air India and Indonesia’s Lion Air, by 2030, according to data from Cirium.

That’s close to one-third of all scheduled deliveries of the aircraft worldwide over that period.