Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics have discussed building major new factories in the United Arab Emirates in coming years to help satisfy soaring demand for artificial intelligence computing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Executives from TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, have visited the UAE recently to discuss building a plant complex that could rival the company’s advanced facilities in Taiwan, the newspaper said Sunday, citing people familiar with the interactions.

South Korea’s Samsung has also sent emissaries to the Middle Eastern country recently to talk about major new operations there, the Journal said, citing separate people with knowledge of the company’s strategy.