Apollo Global Management has offered to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Intel, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would be a vote of confidence in the chipmaker’s turnaround strategy.

The alternative asset manager has indicated in recent days it would be willing to make an equity-like investment of as much as $5 billion in Intel, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Intel executives have been weighing Apollo’s proposal, the people said.

Nothing has been finalized, the size of the potential investment could change and discussions could fall through, resulting in no deal, the people added.