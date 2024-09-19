Plans to build a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. foundry in Japan have not been confirmed, according to a senior Taiwan government official.
“As far as I know, it hasn’t been decided yet,” Minister of National Development Liu Chin-ching said in Tokyo on Tuesday.
TSMC, the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker by market capitalization after Nvidia, has already completed a plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. The chip foundry will begin full operation by the end of the year.
