Plans to build a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. foundry in Japan have not been confirmed, according to a senior Taiwan government official.

“As far as I know, it hasn’t been decided yet,” Minister of National Development Liu Chin-ching said in Tokyo on Tuesday.

TSMC, the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker by market capitalization after Nvidia, has already completed a plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. The chip foundry will begin full operation by the end of the year.