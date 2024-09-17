The Hong Kong government is preparing to issue its maiden policy statement on the use of artificial intelligence in finance, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could catalyze the use of the technology in areas from trading to investment banking and cryptocurrencies.

The city’s Financial Services and Treasury Bureau plans to issue a framework of guidelines to touch on the ethical use of AI and general principles for applying the technology in the finance world, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Officials are still drafting the document while getting feedback from the industry, the people said. Details are still subject to change in the coming weeks, they added.

While specifics remain unclear, the document is broadly intended to signal Hong Kong’s support for AI, as governments around the world get to grips with the technology’s potential.