The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, to boost protections for strategic industries from China's state-driven industrial practices.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said that many of the tariffs, including a 100% duty on Chinese EVs, 50% on solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and key minerals, would take effect on Sept. 27.

The USTR determination, published on Friday and first reported by Reuters, showed that a 50% duty on Chinese semiconductors, now including two new categories — silicon wafers and polysilicon used in solar panels — is due to start in 2025.