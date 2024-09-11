The yen led currencies higher versus the dollar, reaching its strongest level since the start of the year as investors reacted to comments from a Bank of Japan board member and to the U.S. presidential debate.

The Japanese currency rallied more than 1% to ¥140.91 against the greenback after board member Junko Nakagawa indicated that the BOJ will continue to adjust policy going forward provided the economy performs in line with projections.

The dollar also fell versus most of its Group of 10 peers and Asian currencies including the Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah. The moves coincided with the first presidential debate between U.S. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.