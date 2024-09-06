The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven said Friday it had rejected a takeover bid from retail giant Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), saying the proposal "grossly undervalues" the company.
As the world's biggest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven operates more than 85,000 outlets globally.
A letter from the board of Seven & I Holdings to its Canadian rival said it was open to "engaging in sincere discussions should you put forth a proposal that fully recognizes our standalone intrinsic value."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.