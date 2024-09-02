The promise of cheap or free houses in Japan has dreamers and chancers rushing to some of the country’s more rural hamlets to make chump-change bets on the disused and dilapidated.

Quaint farmhouses. Traditional wood, clay, straw and bamboo kominka with thatched roofs. Remote mountain lodges with million-dollar views.

For the right person with the right skills and the right expectations, buying an akiya, which means empty house in Japanese, can be a rewarding experience that yields a unique space and a livable home, competitively priced.