Brazil’s top court determined the immediate suspension of X in the country after its billionaire owner Elon Musk refused to name a legal representative for the social network in Latin America’s largest nation.

The banning of the platform formerly known as Twitter caps a monthslong feud between Musk and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is spearheading efforts to combat fake news and hate speech that he says are harming Brazil’s democracy.

X has been contributing to "an environment of total impunity and lawlessness in Brazilian social networks, including during the 2024 local elections,” Moraes wrote in his ruling, saying the company has repeatedly and deliberately disrespected court orders.