Japan's core inflation accelerated for a third straight month in July, data showed on Friday, but a slowdown in demand-driven price growth could complicate the central bank's decision on further interest hikes in coming months.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food items, rose 2.7% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.6% climb in June. It matched the median market forecast and put the inflation rate at or above the central bank's 2% target for the 28th straight month.

But the "core core" index, which excludes fresh food and energy costs and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan as a key gauge of broader inflation trends, rose 1.9% after increasing 2.2% in June. It dipped below the key 2% line for the first time since September 2022.