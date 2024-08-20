Sun seekers are turning to package holidays in Europe as soaring hotel and flight prices revive demand for all-inclusive deals that had fallen from favor, bolstering balance sheets for some travel companies.

The combination of a cost-of-living crisis and disruption from strikes and glitches has added to the appeal of a fixed-price package without unexpected add-on costs and with easier redress when things go wrong.

After years of travelers using the internet to compile their own itineraries, travel analysts say a trend of buying a ready-made package that began last year has accelerated this summer, the busiest for travel since the pandemic.