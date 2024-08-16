Florida resident Kathy Pafunda is reading books and perusing maps to plan a Norway getaway next summer, following visits over the last two years to cool-weather destinations Alaska, Utah, Minnesota and Iceland.

"We like to escape during the summer months, especially when going outside feels like taking an unpleasant bath," said the retired 69-year-old audiologist, who lives in Tampa. "Florida is hideous right now."

Wildfires and heat waves this summer have pushed more travelers to take "coolcations," as the industry has started calling them, to northern Europe and Alaska to beat the heat. July 22 was the world's hottest day on record and some scientists say 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year.